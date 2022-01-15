Harry Darling was in the crowd at Fratton Park after injury ruled him out of MK Dons’ win over Portsmouth on Saturday. He has been linked with a move to Swansea this week.

Defender Harry Darling missed out on MK Dons’ victory over Portsmouth with both hamstring and rib injuries, Liam Manning said despite speculation linking him with a move away this month.

The 22-year-old has been subject to rumour this week, once again from Championship side Swansea and former boss Russell Martin after they raided Stadium MK for keeper Andrew Fisher.

Darling, who signed for the club in this window last season, missed the 2-1 win at Fratton Park with a couple of knocks, but had travelled with the squad and was at the ground to watch his team-mates pick up their second triumph in a week, following the 1-0 success over AFC Wimbledon.

And though social media was rife with rumour that his absence was due to a renewed move for the defender, Dons’ head coach Manning insisted he is ‘all in’ after celebrating in the dressing room with the team.

“He's injured, hence us having six on the bench,” said Manning afterwards. “He trained with us yesterday, but he hurt his rib against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday. He felt his hamstring after training but the painkillers he was on masked it.