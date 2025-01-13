Darling's link with Manning's Bristol City could land MK Dons a payday

Harry Darling | Jane Russell

There could be another MK Dons reunion on the cards at Bristol City

Bristol City manager Liam Manning is planning to lure another former MK Dons player to Ashton Gate this month - and it could result in a pay-day for their old club.

The future Swansea City centre-back Harry Darling has been thrown under the spotlight with talks of a new deal in Wales apparently hitting stumbling blocks, with his current contract up in the summer.

Darling, 25, has been drawing attention as a result of the stalled talks, and a reunion with his old MK Dons head coach has been tipped. The duo came within a point of leading Dons to the Championship in 2021/22, but after missing out in the play-offs, Darling signed for the Swans to re-join another ex-Dons boss in the form of Russell Martin.

Darling has made 99 appearances for Swansea since his move two-and-a-half years ago, scoring nine goals | Getty Images

Big-spending League One outfit Birmingham City too are reported to be interested in bringing Darling to St Andrews this month.

Should Darling opt to make the switch this month, MK Dons could be in for a cut of the money. After making his move to the Liberty Stadium in 2022, in a move understood to be around £1 million, the deal is understood to include a sell-on clause on any profits Swansea make.

And if he moves to Bristol City, not only will he reunite with Manning, Darling would also link up again with former MK Dons star Scott Twine. The 25-year-old scored a stunning trademark free-kick on Saturday in the FA Cup but it was not enough as the Robins were knocked out by Premier League side Wolves, going down 2-1 at Ashton Gate.