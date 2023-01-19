Dean completes switch to MK Dons from Leeds United

Teenager Max Dean has completed his move from Leeds United to MK Dons.

The 18-year-old, who is yet to make a senior career appearance, has impressed in the youth ranks at Elland Road where he was first signed by Dons’ head coach Mark Jackson in 2020 from Everton.

Tipped as a prospect for the future, Dean had been linked with a move to League Two with Harrogate Town but this peaked Dons’ interest and they moved quickly to land the striker on a permanent basis.

“I’m made up to be here,” Dean said. “As soon as I heard MK Dons were interested, and I had the opportunity to work with Mark again, it was a no-brainer for me and I just can’t wait to get going.

“I had a great time with Leeds – it’s a great club, with great fans and I will miss it. I wish the club all the best but it was time for me to move on and I’m happy to be here.

“I like to run in behind and score goals but I can also hold the ball up and, out of the possession, I’ll always work hard to win the ball back as quickly as I can, but playing for three points is everything and, for us as players, that’s our job to do that for the fans and the club. I can’t wait to get going on that.”

On reuniting with the teenager, Jackson was quick to ease expectation on the striker, saying he is one for the future but hasn’t ruled out Dean making a short-term impact too.

Jackson said: “I’ve worked with Max for years. He’s a young player who has huge potential. He was a player we had to move on quickly, because he was ready to join at least two other clubs. When we knew we could make a move, he showed his desire to come and join up with me again. He’s shown a real hunger to be here.

“He’s one we’ll be working with for the longer-term. He can make a short-term impact too, I think, I know his qualities. He knows how I want my strikers to play, but he’s one for the medium to long-term but he could also make an impact short-term too.”

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting added: “Max understands what Mark is looking for from his forward line and I have been impressed by his mentality and ambition to succeed with us.