Dean contributes more than just goals to MK Dons

Max Dean

He might not have scored against AFC Wimbledon, but Max Dean's performance drew praise from MK Dons assistant head coach Ian Watson afterwards.

The striker played a key role in Ryan Johnson's own goal, forcing the defender to loop the ball over keeper Alex Bass' head, before twice being downed when through on goal, resulting in straight red cards for Husyein Biler and Paul Kalambayi in the second-half.

The popular front-man has 12 goals to his name this season, but Watson said his contribution is more than just goals, and he proved it on Tuesday night.

"Max is an outstanding talent - he's got a really high ceiling and it's up to us to manage him as best we can," said the coach. "There are times he needs to be calmer and doesn't need to run around as much, but he wants to help the team in every moment. He wants to chase the ball, run channels for the boys to find him.