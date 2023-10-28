Dean is keen to keep his MK Dons scoring rate going after Swindon strike

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Max Dean fancies his chances to score every time he walks out on the pitch at the moment for MK Dons after he scored his fourth goal in as many games on Saturday.

The 19-year-old only made his first league start at the start of September, following his move from Leeds United in January, but has started each of the last four games, and has chipped in with vital goals along the way.

He opened the scoring on Saturday in the 3-2 win over Swindon Town, having already had two excellent chances to open the scoring prior to finding the net in the 39th minute.

But after seeing those first two efforts saved by keeper Murphy Mahoney, who also did brilliantly to deny Alex Gilbey twice in the second-half, Dean said he had to convert his third chance.

“If you have three chances, you’ve got to put one of them away at least,” he said. “The last one had to go in.

“I had the one the keeper saved with his chest. I think I should have done better and put it across him, but I'll learn from that. The other chance was a pretty good save.

“I've got to keep the goals coming, there's no point in just getting them in the last three, I've got to get them throughout the season.

“Personally, I'm happy, especially now the wins are coming with it. If I'm playing and winning, I'm more than happy.”

Dean made way after Gilbey’s cross was put into his own net by George McEachran with five minutes, plus stoppage time, to go, and had to watch on nervously when Frazer Blake-Tracy pulled one back for Swindon deep into time added on.

With memories still fresh of the 2-2 drw with Barrow - when the visitors scored twice in stoppage time to cancel out the striker’s brace - Dean said the commitment from everyone on the pitch at the death showd things are beginning to turn for Dons.

He said: “There were bound to be nerves at the end there, it's still in the back of our minds. But the lads out there were terrific, heading everything away, seeing Tucks (Jack Tucker) in the last minute putting his body on the line, that's what we need.