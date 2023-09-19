Dean is ready to strike with every opportunity he is given

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Striker Max Dean hopes to take advantage of every opportunity he is given this season after making his first start in an MK Dons shirt recently.

The 19-year-old moved to Milton Keynes from Leeds United in January to reunite with former Whites academy boss Mark Jackson. But after being used sparringly, and Jackson's departure following Dons' relegation to League Two, Dean has started to edge back into the first-team fold.

Making his first career start against Notts County a couple of weeks ago, the striker stood out for his hold-up play and his ingenuity against an experienced Magpies defence, but lost his place to returning Mo Eisa for Saturday's defeat to Stockport County - Eisa equalising for Dons with his fifth goal of the season.

Despite losing his place though, Dean feels he is still learning the ropes in the first team and feels working alongside the likes of Eisa, Jonathan Leko and deadline day Ellis Harrison will help him when he gets his chances in forthcoming games.

"I learn from those players every day - they're older and have a lot more experience than me, so I'm learning in training from them and making myself a better player. The quality we've got is a good mix of attacking options, and that will only help the team if we're all firing and helping each other out.

"Getting my first start was a long-time coming, after coming in in January. And it was a good result too. It has been nice getting in and around it even more. I want to push on now and get involved even more now, so I have to keep going for myself and for the team."

His two goals in the EFL Trophy against Chelsea U21s helped Graham Alexander's side to a comfortable 4-1 win in the opening group game, and he is eager to get another chance tonight (Tuesday) in the same competition against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.

"I feel like I took my chance last time," he said. "It's a competition that can offer chances, and we all want to do well in it - there's a trip to Wembley on offer at the end of the day. I feel like if you ask any player or any fan, they'd all love to go to Wembley so that's what we're working towards. A win against Oxford would really help our chances in that.