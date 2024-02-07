Dean set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury

Max Dean

Mike Williamson is facing a selection headache after losing striker Max Dean to a long-term injury.

The 19-year-old picked up an injury in training last week ahead of the trip to Barrow on Saturday, missing the 1-0 defeat at Holker Street.

The defeat also took Ellis Harrison as a victim too, with the Welshman limping out after just under an hour. And with Matt Dennis still not back to full fitness, it leaves Dons critically short of frontline options heading into a busy week, starting with Accrington Stanley at Stadium MK on Saturday, with the head coach potentially having to take a gamble with the way his team takes shape.

“We're going to have to utilise options now,” said Williamson. “Obviously we want a highly competitive squad, but I like to work with a smaller squad and I want to keep everyone engaged.

"We've picked up a few injuries, we're still waiting on two or three which we're still a little bit in the dark with. We've got so much talent though so when one door shuts, another opens.”

Regarding Dean's condition, Williamson added: “He's in good spirits which is good. He's facing a stint out, but we're hopeful. We don't know exactly how long it's going to be. It'll be a couple of weeks and some.

“With the way he is in his mentality, he'll shorten anything that comes his way. There is still a lot of season to play for, which is good, and he is working hard.”

On Dennis, he continued: “He's been filtering back into training, he's very close. In terms of minutes, we'll have to be careful with him. He's banging on the door again though.

"(Physio) Adam Ross is going home with a headache every day because he's got Matty and Cam Norman who really want to get back.”

After signing on deadline day last week, Stoke City’s Emre Tezgel made his debut for the club on Saturday when he replaced Harrison at Barrow, but Williamson says the teenager cannot be rushed into leading the line.

“He's obviously got a lot of talent, he's highly thought of, and that's why we wanted to bring him in. He has to find a way, now, but Barrow away in your first appearance is a difficult one for him.