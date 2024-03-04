Dean was keen to mix it with MK Dons fans on away day

Max Dean, Liam Sweeting and Bobby Winkelman were in the away end at Plough Lane on Saturday

There was no keeping Max Dean away from the fray as the injured MK Dons striker joined supporters in the away end at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

The top-scorer, who has been out since the end of January, mixed it with the travelling fans for the derby game while he continues to recover from a hamstring strain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Though he was on-hand to witness the late disappointment in the game, head coach Mike Williamson said Dean's eagerness to make the trip and to be a part of the game, albeit from the side lines, was something he encouraged.

Read More Dons considering a complaint after AFC Wimbledon sub blasts balls at fans

"He's a huge character, and sums us up as a group," he said. "There's a lot of passion and determination, and he wanted to be there with the boys, but that's the nature of the whole group. I think we would have had a few more there if it wasn't a dangerous situation where they would be targeted.

"But Max is Max, he asked and we were all for him being there."

While the teenager, who is a regular at Goodison Park as an Everton fan too, was keen to be there, Williamson said he is not one for 'social rules' regarding his players, giving them the opportunity to be at every game, or none of them should they choose if they are not involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued: "I don't want generic social rules, I lay no hard and fixed rule on it. I know there will be lads who give everything they have during the week but for various reasons aren't involved in the game.