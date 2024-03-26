Dean's return adds an 'extra special spark' for the remainder of the season

Max Dean

The return of Max Dean to first-team action will give Dons a huge boost for the remaining six games of the season.

The 20-year-old has been missing since the end of January with a hamstring problem, but made his comeback in the 5-0 defeat to Stockport County on Saturday night.

Despite his two-month absence, Dean remains the top scorer for the club this season with 12 goals. Having the striker available again for head coach Mike Williamson's selection is a huge boost not only for the dressing room, but will also help add a little something extra the boss feels has been missing.

"Max coming back was a real positive for us," said Williamson. "He's very influential for us, and he came through it ok, trained well on Monday as well. He's only going to get fitter, stronger and sharper.

"Psychologically for the lads, having anyone back adds a new dimension. Everyone brings their personality and leaves their mark.

"He's going to help with our metrics as well, and we'll have games that we'll need an extra special spark, or someone to unlock something, we know Max has got that."

Fellow young striker Emre Tezgel, who was loaned from Stoke City as cover when Dean suffered his injury just before the close of the transfer window said his reintroduction to the team has been warmly welcomed.