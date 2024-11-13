Debutant Stirland wants more first-team experience with loan spells

Charlie Stirland getting the better of Leyton Orient's Jordan Graham | Jane Russell

The teenager made his first start for MK Dons last night

Getting used to the physical demands of senior football is high on the agenda for Charlie Stirland after he made his first MK Dons start on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old, who had made two previous substitute appearances last season in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, spent a month on loan earlier this term at Leighton Town to get experience of men’s football before making his bow against Leyton Orient.

Despite the 3-1 reverse, which saw Dons crash out of the competition, Stirland performed well in the back three, and played a part alongside fellow youngster Albert Wood in Callum Hendry’s first-half goal.

Coming up against a strong League One side, Stirland admitted the physical and technical elements of the game were much higher than he was used to but feels with more experience, he will quickly get accustomed to the expectations of first-team football.

“It was a good physical challenge, that's what I'm trying to get used to,” he said. “The technical ability is much higher than I'm used to. The physical element is similar but the technical ability is a lot better.

“Leyton Orient are from the league above us, so it's something I'll have to get used to if I want to play regularly in the first-team.

“I was at Leighton Town, but now I want to go higher and see what that can bring. (Being at Leighton) definitely helped me out there with the physical element. I'm going back out again soon, so I cannot wait to get started again.

“I need to get a bit more experience, get some consistency of games which is exactly what I need at this point in my career.”

On his performance at Stadium MK, he continued: “It was really good, it was my first start for the club so it was a really good experience. It could have been a better result but it was a good experience all the same.

“I was told on Monday before training, before our meeting, so the nerves kicked in! But after training, I was alright after that.

“The whole team have been unbelievable with me and Woodie, backing us and telling us to play our games. And they told us if we make mistakes, just bounce back, it doesn't matter because we all make mistakes. It was great to have them alongside us.

“Once you get in the side, it doesn't matter how old you are, just how hard you work and how well you play.”