Defeat for Dons in final pre-season game against Plymouth Argyle

Pre-season: MK Dons 0-1 Plymouth Argyle

A mistake at the back cost MK Dons the only goal of the game as they were beaten in their final pre-season friendly against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Barely on the field 30 seconds, Ryan Hardie closed down keeper Tom McGill, who cleared the ball into the Argyle striker on 68 minutes for the sole goal on an afternoon otherwise very positive for the hosts as they head into the League Two campaign next week against Bradford City.

With a week to go before the new season kicks off against Bradford City at Stadium MK, Mike Williamson named a team against Plymouth few could argue against starting against the Bantams. Callum Tripp kept his place at right wing-back, with Jack Tucker lining up at the centre of the back three, pushing Luke Offord into a holding midfield role, while Callum Hendry led the line with support from Alex Gilbey and Stephen Wearne.

Much like against Portsmouth a few days earlier, Dons' early passing out from the back played them into immediate trouble, this time though, Muhamed Tijani's curling effort from the edge of the box clipped the base of the post.

From there though, it was Dons who took control of the game. The midfield partnership of Luke Offord and Liam Kelly kept the ball really well, while Callum Hendry's clever interplay brought in the likes of Callim Tripp and Alex Gilbey around him.

Brilliant spells of play made for chances for Joe Tomlinson, Kelly and Gilbey but the best of them fell to Callum Tripp. After being disappointed not to be more selfish on Tuesday, Tripp found himself bearing down on goal after Hendry's neat ball around the corner, but when faced with just keeper Conor Hazard to beat, Tripp fluffed his lines and the keeper was able to easily gather.

While it was all Dons in the opening half, Plymouth could have gone in ahead, but Morgan Whittaker sent a one-on-one wide of the post before Adan Randell caught Dons on the break but he too clipped the woodwork.

While Plymouth started the second-half brightly, Dons quickly found their groove again, retaking control. Tomlinson remained a huge threat on the left flank, and caused Argyle defender Victor Palsson to read the riot act to his team-mates as they switched off to allow him to win consecutive corners.

Looking comfortable in their own skin, it was an error in playing out from the back which cost them the opener. Barely on the field long enough to take up his place, Ryan Hardie closed down McGill as Dons played out from a goal-kick, and the keeper's clearance hit the striker's back and bobbled into the empty net.

Nico Lawrence, who signed for the club on Friday night, came on to make his first appearance for the club and looked comfortable on the left of the back three.

Matt Dennis, another second-half change, came closest to drawing Dons level when he powered his way though on goal, but after turning his defender, his left-footed effort lacked the power to trouble Hazard.

Plymouth had a glorious chance to double their advantage at the death when Hardie broke through, but McGill got enough on his strike to put it wide of the mark.

Attendance: 2,682 (601)

MK Dons: McGill, Maguire (Lawrence 62), Tucker, Sherring, Tomlinson, Tripp (Wood 62), Offord (Carroll 62), Kelly, Gilbey (Williams 72), Wearne (Leigh 72), Hendry (Dennis 72)

Subs not used: Harness, Grant, Harrison