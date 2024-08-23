Defender could make Dons debut after pre-season injury

Laurence Maguire was a regular feature for Dons in pre-season | Jane Russell

The defender was a regular in pre-season but suffered the injury in the final warm-up game

Laurence Maguire is in contention to return to the fold for MK Dons this Saturday against Carlisle United.

The 27-year-old played throughout pre-season after signing from Chesterfield in the summer, but suffered a back spasm in the final game against Plymouth Argyle, and has missed the last three.

Maguire, who is expected to be a regular feature in Dons’ back-line this term, returned to training earlier this week, and is in line to make his first appearance proper for the club, assuming he comes through Friday’s pre-match training session with no further hangovers from his initial problem.

Head coach Mike Williamson confirmed: “Loz has trained this week, and hopefully there is no reaction so he should be all good.

“It was a back spasm, but he's been in the thick of it. He's a real leader on many fronts. It was frustrating for us and him but hopefully, there's been no reaction but we're not on the straight and narrow just yet. We'll train with him today and hope he can be back in the squad for Carlisle.”

The head coach continued: “We tried to sign him at Gateshead, but didn't have much of a chance. His personality on and off the field is big, and he showed his quality last year by playing in Crawley's system and is very comfortable doing it.

“I like his leadership, his mentality flows through the group and he'll be a big character for us so I'm looking forward to having him back.”

While Maguire is in line to come back from injury, Williamson said he is likely to be the only one of the five missing last week’s defeat at Colchester United.

He said: “Nico (Lawrence) is in the gym at the moment, he's incredibly keen to come back. He had a taste, and so did we, and we all liked what we saw. So we're pushing him to do what he can.

“Pritch (Joe Pritchard) is still feeling it a little bit, Liam Kelly will be touch and go, a bit of a late fitness test.

“Matt Dennis still has a little bit to go, and Leks (Jonathan Leko) is still working hard. He's been brilliant, comes in and does his work with a smile on his face.”