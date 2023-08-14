Defender Norman wants to provide a bigger goal threat

Cameron Norman wants to provide a bigger goal threat in games after seeing Daniel Harvie do the same on the opposite flank.

The 27-year-old, who signed from Newport County in the summer, has been an effective outlet on the MK Dons right flank, lining up as a wing-back thus far.

Harvie, on the left-hand side, found the back of the net in the season opening win over Wrexham and provided a genuine goal threat against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, adding support for Mo Eisa and Jonathan Leko to get on the end of Norman’s crosses.

With Dons short on forwards, Norman said more responsibility has been placed on both he and Harvie to join in with the likes of Leko and Eisa to help find the back of the net.

“When Dan is crossing, I look to be in the box and be on the end of them, and vice versa,” Norman explained. “We've got the licence to get forward, but it means getting back is slightly harder but we pride ourselves on our fitness and it shouldn't be a problem.

“I want to contribute with goals and assists, it's part and parcel of my game. I want to be effective going forward, but also doing my job at the back. I know first and foremost I'm a defender. You're seeing a glimpse of my game so I hope to show the rest in the coming games.

“With the quality we have, the likes of Tucks and MJ can pick those passes, Gilbs and Ethan running around me, it means I've got loads of options when I have the ball. I've loved the early games so far and I'm looking forward to more.”

A good fit straight away

Cameron Norman throwing himself into a tackle with Jonathan Leko in training. Pic: Jane Russell

Head coach Graham Alexander moved to make Norman his second signing of the summer and feels his decision has paid off.

He said: “Cam was the only player I didn't get to meet personally before he signed, but I could see his passion in coming here. I've not been disappointed in anything he's done. We knew he'd be fit and ready to start the season because of how he looks after himself.

“He can play at right back in a four or a wing-back in a three and his output and his approach is the same all the way through. I'm delighted with his start, but I'll expect him to improve.