Summer signings have helped lift Dons’ spirits since arriving

MK Dons’ seven summer signings are all fighting to make an impact for Graham Alexander’s side this season.

Defender Cameron Norman was the second through the door this season, after Alex Gilbey, and has played every minute of Dons’ football since the start of the season. Only goalkeeper Nathan Harness is yet to play a minute since completing his move, but was signed as back-up to Craig MacGillivray.

The 27-year-old former Newport man says the new faces in the dressing room are on the same page when it comes to their aims and ambitions in signing for the club and he believes it has helped lift the dressing room.

“We've come here to play and to make a difference,” he told the Citizen. “We love playing here, I've only played a handful of games but I've loved being out there, I've really enjoyed the group and I want to make a difference and be part of a successful project.

“The group has been great, we've all bonded. We've got some really good characters and we're in a good place. We've got a hunger for the games, we're all excited for the games and we're all striving to be successful.”

Cameron Norman is pleased with MK Dons’ unbeaten start to the League Two season. Pic: Jane Russell

They have made a strong start to the season too, winning both of their opening Leauge Two games to hit top spot early on. Though still too early in the season to glean anything from it, Norman said their back-to-back wins have given the squad an extra confidence boost heading into a busy period of fixtures.

He said: “The confidence is high. The front guys have both got goals and assists already, we shouldn't be short of confidence.

“We've got two games this week so having that in our step is massive. They'll be two tough games away from home but we have to recover well and go again - it doesn't slow down. We want to go and get two more results.