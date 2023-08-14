“This is not a charity”: Alexander will not dish out game time unless players earn it

Graham Alexander has told his squad no-one is entitled to game time this season.

In MK Dons’ opening three matches, the head coach has used just 15 players, making two substitutions in each when five are available to be made per game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On several occasions, when talking in the media about the club’s recruitment drive this summer, Alexander has highlighted a need for strength in depth. And calling upon just two players to make changes against Wrexham, Wycombe and Tranmere so far, it shows he is not happy with the depth he has behind his starting XI.

Read More Dons are facing a lot of competition for their transfer targets

When asked about his seeming lack of options on the bench, Alexander said: “This is not a charity. We're not giving players minutes, no-one is paying subs to get their turn. They have to compete and be ready to help us win.

“I can only go off what I can see in training. The ones who have shown me in the last seven weeks that they're here, at it and ready to compete are in the team.

“I'm not going off last season or two years ago, or what their potential is in two years. It's not my concern. My concern is what I see in training, and who is ready to help us win a game of football. And if you are, you'll get opportunities.

“The challenge is there for everyone. Everyone in the squad knows where they stand and what it takes to get into the team. No-one is scratching their head. The team and the conditions are set by the players and how they are maximising what they have.