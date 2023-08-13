Dons are facing a lot of competition for their transfer targets

Graham Alexander said he is facing a lot of competition in the transfer market as MK Dons look to add strength in depth to their squad before the window closes.

While seven have moved to Stadium MK this summer, the head coach is keen to bring in more bodies. In his three games in charge so far, Alexander has only made two substitutions in each, using a total of just 14 players.

A target-man style striker is high on the priority list for Alexander, as well as depth elsewhere on the field. Having faces Wrexham, Wycombe and Tranmere so far, Dons have come up against the type of physical front man in various guises topping the wish-list.

But the head coach admitted the market for that sort of player is a busy one, with several clubs also vying for similar players.

“It's a really difficult market and there are a lot of competitors out there for players,” he said. “The type of players we're trying to get are coveted by others, and their own clubs.

“It's a difficult one but hopefully players can see what we're trying to do here, and will be joining a squad which is highly motivated, together and ambitious. Hopefully, we can attract that sort of player.

“We've played three games against different opposition and they've all had someone in there like that. Someone to get you up the pitch and to cause problems. Some have started with them, some have brought them off the bench.

“But we haven't got that type of player but we still have enough to win games of football.”

He added: “What we'd like though is a squad to tick all the boxes. You won't have a player who will tick the all, so you need a squad of players who have pace, technical ability, strength, experience, youth, energy. We need to tick all those boxes.