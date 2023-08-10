News you can trust since 1981
Signing a striker in the window will not solve all of Dons’ problems

Dons are still keen to make moves in the transfer window

By Toby Lock
Published 10th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Graham Alexander is after another striker signing to help support Mo Eisa and Jonathan Leko. Pic: Jane RussellGraham Alexander is after another striker signing to help support Mo Eisa and Jonathan Leko. Pic: Jane Russell
Graham Alexander is after another striker signing to help support Mo Eisa and Jonathan Leko. Pic: Jane Russell

Signing another striker in the transfer window will not solve all of MK Dons’ problems this season but it remains top of their priority list.

Though both Jonathan Leko an Mo Eisa have opened their accounts this term already, Graham Alexander said a frontman remains very much on his shopping list, along with a couple of others too to help him bolster the depth available to him in his matchday squad.

With the window due to close on Friday September 1, the head coach said discussions between himself and Sporting Director Liam Sweeting are neigh on constant as they hunt down their main targets.

And though a striker is their top priority, Alexander said it is not the be all and end all.

“We're on the lookout for more than just a striker,” he admitted. “One striker won't fix everything.

“It's important to have competition throughout the team, and that ability to bring on subs to help improve our performance and see out a winning margin or get us back into a game.

"It's a squad game, not just about the starting line-up, so it's important we have competition and variable options to be able to play any game.”

The head coach also did not rule out the potential for more outgoings during the window

He added: “I've always kept an open mind about that. There are players we obviously want to keep, but there are also players on the periphery that either want to step up and play or see their futures elsewhere.

“We don't want players who don't want to be here. But if there are players who do want to move on, we have valuations for that.

“You never know what's around the corner in the transfer window, but we know we've got a core group of players we know we can win with but there is improvement to be had.

"This is a meritocracy, and if you can help the team, you can play.”

