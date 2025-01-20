Dele offered a career life-line by Fabregas' Como in Italy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former MK Dons and England international has confirmed his move to Italy

Dele Alli hopes he can kick-start and rebuild his footballing career after agreeing a move to Italian side Como.

The 28-year-old from Milton Keynes has had a torrid time of it in the last few years. Not kicking a ball in anger in the last two years since a turbulent loan spell at Turkish side Besiktas, the ex-MK Dons midfielder has struggled for fitness on and off the field. His last appearance came in February 2023.

In a revealing interview with Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville in the same summer, Dele said he had grown addicted to sleeping pills, and admitted he has been the victim of sexual abuse as a child.

A huge part of Dons promotion campaign in 2014/15, Dele spent seven years at Tottenham, where he became one of the Premier League’s top performers, earning his way to becoming an England regular.

But as his career falter, he departed for Everton in 2022. Technically without a club since the summer, Dele remained training with Everton until shortly before Christmas when he confirmed his departure from Goodison Park, but was swiftly taken on trial by Serie A side Como, managed by World Cup winner and ex-Arsenal and Chelsea ace Cesc Fabregas.

Offered an 18-month deal in Italy, Como, who sit one place outside the relegation zone in the top flight, have put ‘no performance expectations’ on the midfielder, instead concentrating on helping him integrate into the squad, and encouraging him to help the younger generation in a mentoring role at the club.

Head coach Fabregas said: “The club believes in Dele’s potential and is committed to helping him rediscover his best form. His experience and leadership qualities will undoubtedly benefit the squad.”

A club statement read: “The club recognizes his exceptional talent and is excited to bring him into the team.

“The focus will be on providing Dele with a supportive environment where he can gradually integrate into the squad. While there will be no immediate performance expectations, the club is confident that he will make a significant contribution both on the pitch and as a mentor to the club’s young talents.

“With Dele’s wealth of experience, Como 1907 anticipates that his presence will inspire and elevate the team to new heights.”