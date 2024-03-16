Dennis at the double as Dons beat Crewe in promotion race

A Matt Dennis brace helped secure MK Dons a 3-1 win over Crewe Alexandra to move level on points with two of the automatic promotion chasing teams above them.

The former Norwich City man fired Dons ahead after six minutes, before doubling his tally midway through the half, three minutes after Elliot Nevitt scored against the run of play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stephen Wearne fired in his first Stadium MK goal three minutes later to effectively wrap-up the result, though the thoroughly entertaining affair saw both goalkeepers called into action in the second-half.

The result moves Dons back up to fourth ahead of the Railwayman, and level on 67 points with Stockport County - who Dons travel to next Saturday - and Wrexham.

After the midweek defeat to Grimsby Town, Mike Williamson made two changes to the side as he reintroduced Joe Tomlinson after illness and Matt Dennis as Dan Kemp and Ellis Harrison dropped to the bench.

With both sides in the hunt for automatic promotion, it was all set to be a lively encounter, and the opening 25 minutes certainly lived up to expectations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having just one shot on target all night at Blundell Park, Dons were certainly not shot-shy come Saturday, but should have been ahead after just three minutes when Dennis raced onto Alex Gilbey's ball from halfway, but with just keeper Tom Booth to beat, fired wide.

The striker though would more than make up for it a couple of minutes later when he brought Joe Tomlinson's cross under control to hit on the turn and open the scoring.

Dons would look very much the team in the ascendency for the opening 20 minutes, but a slip from Daniel Harvie when he shaped to clear allowed Crewe frontman Elliot Nevitt to equalise from close range.

The goal though would be nothing more than a bump in the road for Dons, who restored their lead three minutes later as Dennis rattled home his second of the game as he got on the end of Stephen Wearne's perfectly weighted ball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Wearne would get his reward three minutes later as he netted his first goal at Stadium MK, prodding home Gilbey's cross from six yards to make it 3-1.

Crewe weren't to be discounted entirely and almost pulled one back at the first time of asking but Nevitt's ball was just behind Aaron Rowe, while Michael Kelly pulled off a brilliant save to keep out Ryan Cooney's effort after he raced clear of the Dons defence.

With the brunt of their work done inside that opening 25 minutes, Dons were able to see the game out with relative ease through the second-half. Crewe had a handful of chances which called Kelly into action, denying Cooney and Nevitt as they both took aim, while Booth at the other end needed to be alert to keep out two Gilbey efforts and a Kyran Lofthouse drive.

Referee: Paul Howard

Attendance: 6,661 (719)

MK Dons: Kelly, O'Hora, MJ Williams, Harvie, Tomlinson, Lofthouse, Payne (Norman 72), Bate, Gilbey, Wearne (Kemp 63), Dennis (Harrison 72)

Subs not used: Harness, Lewington, Robson, Tezgel

Advertisement

Advertisement

Crewe Alexandra: Boothm Cooney (Leigh 81), Adebisi, Z Williams, Demetriou, Thomas, Tracey, Turns (Kirk 88), Nevitt, Rowe, Austerfield

Subs not used: Davies, Finney, Billington, Woodcock, Aguis