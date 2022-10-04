Dennis double off the bench secures Dons win over West Ham U21s

Matt Dennis came off the bench to net twice and secure MK Dons’ first points of the Papa John’s Trophy with a 2-0 win over West Ham U21s.

After a torrid opening hour at Stadium MK, with only a Conor Grant chipped wide of note from either side, a triple substitution just before the hour made all the difference not just to Dons’ performance but also to the game.

Dennis first nodded home Bradley Johnson’s on 63 minutes to give the hosts the lead, before then missing arguably an easier chance nine minutes later when he went one-on-one with keeper Brian Kinnear.

But he made it 2-0 from the penalty spot with 15 minutes to go after Daniel Harvie was downed in the box, securing the victory.

After the disappointing performance against Peterborough United on Saturday, Liam Manning made five changes to his side to give some of his irregular first team side more of a runout. Dean Lewington, Henry Lawrence, Bradley Johnson, Dawson Devoy and Josh Kayode all came back into the side, with Dan Oyegoke, Jack Tucker, Ethan Robson, Josh McEachran and Will Grigg missing out.

The changes appeared to make a bit of a difference in the early knockings too, with Daniel Harvie, Conor Grant and Josh Kayode looking a threat to the young West Ham side. And when Kayode and Grant combined to get the Irishman through on goal, many expected him to net his third goal of the season but were stunned to see it go wide of Brian Kinnear's goal.

From there though, the game fizzled out quickly. West Ham grew in confidence as they popped the ball around nicely and were looking to capitalise on the space in behind Dons' defence. Chances though were almost non-existant though as Jamie Cumming kept his powder dry.

While they were keeping the youngsters out though, Dons did little to enthuse the sparse crowd. Poor passing from Bradley Johnson and Dawson Devoy squandered possession too often, and there was little movement for the likes of Harvie and Lawrence on the flanks to make use of as too often they were forced backwards, again seemingly unwilling to gamble with a shot from range to even test their aim.

There wasn't much improvement in the second half though until Manning made the first of his changes, introducing Louie Barry, Dan Kemp and, crucially, Matt Dennis nine minutes after the break.

The striker, who missed out on Saturday due to illness, made the breakthrough the game had been beging for on 63 minutes when he nodded home Bradley Johnson's pinpoint cross to give Dons the lead.

And it sparked both sides into life. West Ham, now chasing, pressed forwards and had hemmed Dons into their own half for a spell, but the dangerous Dennis would have the final say. He should have put the game beyond doubt on 72 minutes but squandered a one-on-one chance, but he made no mistakes from the spot three minutes later after Harvie was downed in the box to make it 2-0.

The win sees Dons take their involvement in the competition into the final game, away at Walsall in two weeks.

Referee: Craig Hicks

MK Dons: Cumming, Lewington, O'Hora, Jules, Harvie, Lawrence, Johnson (Burns 79), Devoy, Smith (Barry 54), Grant (Kemp 54), Kayode (Dennis 54)

Subs not used: Tucker, Holland

West Ham U21s: Kinnear, Ashby (Clayton 87), Greenidge, Laing (Casey 75), Forbes, Scarles, Appiah-Forson, Ekwah, Earthy, Mubama, Marshall (Orford 75)

Subs not used: Terry, Peake, Kelly, Woods

