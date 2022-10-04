MK Dons 2-0 West Ham U21s - Dons do enough to beat Hammers
MK Dons look to get back to winning ways tonight as they take on West Ham U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy
MK Dons take on Cambridge United in the League One season opener at the Abbey Stadium
Get the latest from the game here.
MK Dons 2-0 West Ham U21s - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons 2-0 West Ham U21s
Dennis off the bench gave Dons a lift, and he netted twice to give the hosts the win. The changes on 54 mins made a huge difference, gave the side new edge and purpose. Grinding out wins is what they need, and they had to grind it out tonight.
79 mins: Another change
Darragh Burns comes on to replace Bradley Johnson for the final 11 minutes or so
75 mins: GOAL!
Matt Dennis sends the keeper the wrong way to double Dons’ lead!
PENALTY!
Daniel Harvie is taken down in the box, Dons win a penalty
72 mins: Dennis misses a great chance
Dennis should make it 2-0. Slid in behind Dennis breaks the trap and is one-on-one with the keeper but he fires straight at Kinnear’s legs.
62 mins: GOAL - Dennis gives Dons the lead
At last! It’s what the game was crying out for as Matt Dennis heads MK Dons into the lead from Bradley Johnson’s cross.
Hopefully that kicks this game into life now
53 mins: Early changes for Dons
Liam Manning makes a triple change to try and spark some life into his side.
Kayode is replaced by Matt Dennis.
Smith is replaced by Louie Barry.
Grant is replaced by Dan Kemp.
Second half
Back underway for the second half. No changes for either side at the break.
Half-time: MK Dons 0-0 West Ham
One chance for Conor Grant after 13 mins, that’s about all there is to say about that half to be honest. Not a swashbuckling performance from either, a pretty drab and uneventful game.
40 mins: A hard watch
Gone is the enthusiasm from this game as the pace slows and the quality dwindles. Dons aren’t having a lot of joy as they get surrounded by the lively West Ham players, who are probably enjoying this one far more than the home supporters.
Another loose pass from Devoy almost allows Marshall to get through on goal before Lawrence bails the Irishman out.