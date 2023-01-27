Dennis makes loan move to Sutton United for remainder of the season

Striker Matt Dennis has joined Sutton United on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who has six goals from 27 appearances for MK Dons this season, has signed for the League Two club who sit 14th in the standings.

Having signed from Norwich City in the summer, Dennis was considered a prospect for the future and was yet to make his full EFL debut, but was thrust into the limelight when Will Grigg suffered an injury in the second game of the season, and with fellow-striker Mo Eisa out longer-term, Dennis became Dons’ leading man.

Used primarily off the bench this season, Dennis’ last goal came in the 3-1 win over Morecambe in the EFL Cup third round at Stadium MK.