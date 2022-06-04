Dennis was on the radar for many clubs before Dons completed move

MK Dons beat several other clubs to the signing of Matt Dennis, according to Liam Sweeting. The striker signs for an undisclosed fee from Norwich City

Matthew Dennis’ impressive performances last season alerted MK Dons and several other clubs to him, Liam Sweeting admitted after completing the signing of the striker.

The 20-year-old netted eight goals in the National League for Southend last season while on loan from Norwich City. Prior to his first taste of first-team football, he was top-scorer for the Canaries at U23s level, having also made outings in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Sporting Director Sweeting said his performances at Roots Hall last season put him on the radar of a lot of clubs, and that he was very pleased to have landed the striker.

Sweeting said: "We are delighted to welcome Matt to the club as our first signing of the summer window.

“His athleticism, directness and quality on loan at Southend alerted many clubs and I’m delighted he and his family have chosen MK Dons as the best fit for him to develop further.

“Matt joins a young dressing room within a culture of development, opportunity and ambition and l look forward to seeing him play for MK Dons very soon.”

Dons were left short of out-and-out strikers at times last season, particularly when Mo Eisa got injured in the latter part of the campaign, and adding Dennis to the ranks will give Liam Manning more strength-in-depth for the new campaign

The head coach added: “Matt is a player with great potential, who has excellent physical attributes and also some exciting technical qualities, which you can see from some of the goals he has scored.

“This move presents a real opportunity for him to make the step up to League One level after a promising season in the National League, and we are very much looking forward to working with him, starting this summer.”