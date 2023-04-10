News you can trust since 1981
Live

Derby County 1-1 MK Dons - Relive the game as it happened

MK Dons ran out of Pride Park with an unlikely point after drawing 1-1 with Derby County on Easter Monday

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Apr 2023, 09:42 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 17:01 BST

Get the latest from the game

Derby County 1-1 MK Dons - LIVE

Show new updates

FULL TIME! Derby County 1-1 MK Dons

Huge celebrations from the travelling support on the far side as Dons hold on at the end for a point.

Derby threw everything and the sink at Dons in stoppage time, but they were left to rue those missed chances in the first half.

90+4 mins: Jules can't continue

Ethan Robson comes on to replace Jules as Dons defend a corner

90+3 mins: Jules down again

Big block from Jules, out for a corner. He’s still struggling, holding his ankle. Derby fans fuming with him as he calls for the physio.

Stoppage time

There will be seven minutes added on here, Derby pushing for all they’re worth to try and get winner as Dons defend for their lives

84 mins: Johnson on for Dons

Johnson gets a mixed reception from the Derby fans as he returns to Pride Park, he’s replaced Josh McEachran

80 mins: Jules down

Zak Jules has twice been down he doesn’t look comfortable. He’s down getting treatment. Not many defensive options on the bench of course, with Tucker and Harvie out today

78 mins: Bonkers game

Well all of a sudden, Dons might fancy their chances to go on and win this all of a sudden now they’re level.

Mark Jackson has made some attacking subs, bringing on Max Dean and Will Grigg for Mo Eisa and Nathan Holland

68 mins: GOAL - Lawrence equalises!

You’d not want to write that script. Derby denied two pens, Dons go up the other end, Holland shrugs off the challenge, fires it into the mixer and Lawrence is there to tap in and draw Dons level.

68 mins: Another penalty?!

Jules this time barrels Knight over in the box, another decision not given. The Derby fans have gone into full voice now, with the venom fully aimed at the officials

64 mins: Derby denied a penalty

That corner has definitely hit a hand, looked like a Dons hand to me, but the referee hasn’t given anything there. Should be a pen. Nothing given.

Derby fans furious.

