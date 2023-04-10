Derby County 1-1 MK Dons - Relive the game as it happened
MK Dons ran out of Pride Park with an unlikely point after drawing 1-1 with Derby County on Easter Monday
Huge celebrations from the travelling support on the far side as Dons hold on at the end for a point.
Derby threw everything and the sink at Dons in stoppage time, but they were left to rue those missed chances in the first half.
Big block from Jules, out for a corner. He’s still struggling, holding his ankle. Derby fans fuming with him as he calls for the physio.
There will be seven minutes added on here, Derby pushing for all they’re worth to try and get winner as Dons defend for their lives
Johnson gets a mixed reception from the Derby fans as he returns to Pride Park, he’s replaced Josh McEachran
Zak Jules has twice been down he doesn’t look comfortable. He’s down getting treatment. Not many defensive options on the bench of course, with Tucker and Harvie out today
Well all of a sudden, Dons might fancy their chances to go on and win this all of a sudden now they’re level.
Mark Jackson has made some attacking subs, bringing on Max Dean and Will Grigg for Mo Eisa and Nathan Holland
You’d not want to write that script. Derby denied two pens, Dons go up the other end, Holland shrugs off the challenge, fires it into the mixer and Lawrence is there to tap in and draw Dons level.
Jules this time barrels Knight over in the box, another decision not given. The Derby fans have gone into full voice now, with the venom fully aimed at the officials