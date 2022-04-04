Desire for more goals and assists epitomises Twine’s character

Scott Twine celebrating his 14th goal of the season against Bolton Wanderers. Dons’ top-scorer this season said he was unhappy with his turnaround this season.

A challenge has been thrown down in front of Scott Twine by MK Dons head coach Liam Manning between now and the end of the season.

Despite scoring and setting one up in the 2-0 win over Shrewsbury on Saturday, Twine admitted he was unhappy with his 15 goals and 11 assists this season, believing he should have more to his name as Dons moved within a point of top spot in League One.

Read More Twine unhappy with his goal return this season despite topping charts

Twine, League One’s most impactful player with 26 goal-involvements this term, said he wants more before the end of the campaign, and Manning said the 22-year-old’s humility and drive leads him to believe he is right and should have provided more this season.

“It epitomises Twiney as a character,” said Manning of Twine’s comments. “I probably agree with him. You look at the numbers and the level he plays at and the impact he makes, he has been terrific.

“Twiney does so much work you don't see - whether that's working in the gym at night, video work or studying things, he does so much work and he deserved the plaudits.

“He's so humble, he won't change, he will continually strive to get better.

“We keep challenging him, and we've set him a target for the final round of games.

“Our job is to push him, so we want the ceiling to be as high as it can for him, so we can stretch him and challenge him rather than tell him how great he is all the time... he should know that by the fact he's picked all the time!

“We always want more, we're never satisified.”