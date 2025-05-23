Details emerge of MK Dons' plans to upgrade Woughton training ground

Planning documents have been lodged with Milton Keynes Council

More details have emerged of MK Dons’ plans for enhancing their Woughton on the Green training ground this summer.

Prior to his dismissal in March, head coach Scott Lindsey revealed the club’s intentions to pump money into their existing training site this summer, and fences of late have been seen surrounding the grounds the first-team have used since moving to the city in 2003. In that time, Dons have spent more than £1 million in renovations to the facility.

In planning documents submitted to Milton Keynes Council, Dons have applied to install underground drainage and irrigation systems, replacement irrigation tank, and to put security fencing to prevent the area being used by the general public.

In terms of the layout of the current area Dons use for first-team training, a new layout will see two full-sized pitches integrated and managed by the club’s ground staff, two smaller pitches for small sided games/juniors, a goalkeeper training area, and two general training areas.

With work already underway on the playing surface at Stadium MK, similar measures will be taken to enhance the surfaces at Woughton, though planning permission is not required for that work.

The perimeter fencing will be around 3m high and will ‘secure the upgraded facilities, ensuring that both the playing surface and equipment are protected both during in and out of hours.’

The need for new irrigation and drainage systems was highlighted in the club’s application as of vast significance. Throughout the years, the club has struggled to train at Woughton during the winter months due to flooding, and improved systems will seek to limit that, to give Paul Warne’s team the best opportunity for a consistent training location and conditions during the course of the season.

Dons have already consulted with Old Woughton Parish Council with regards to the upgrades, and were met with no concerns.

In a letter to the council outlining the need for the upgrades to the facility, Smith Jenkins, planning and heritage consultancy firm acting on behalf the club, wrote: “There is an urgent need to upgrade the current training ground facilities, driven by ongoing operational challenges and the shared vision of bringing top-flight professional football to Milton Keynes.

“Generally speaking, the standards required of professional footballer has increased and a greater importance is placed on the preparation and maintenance of the teams’ fitness. This rise in professionalism in sport has greatly increased the requirement for support facilities and as a result, the need for enhanced training facilities is increasingly important to allow the club to continue its progression.”