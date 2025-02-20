Big money could be invested in MK Dons' training base at Woughton on the Green

Woughon on the Green | Jane Russell

The ongoing issues of MK Dons’ training ground have taken another twist

MK Dons could be pumping money into their Woughton on the Green base as the club’s ongoing training ground saga continues.

For the past two decades, the club has been using the council-owned fields while seeking pastures new to build a bespoke facility to house the team’s day-to-day activities.

Former owner Pete Winkelman had earmarked grounds at Cosgrove, Tickfield Fields near Newport Pagnell and the National Bowl, but nothing came to fruition.

New owner Fahad Al Ghanim is eager to find a permanent base for the club, but could be looking to make upgrades to the current Woughton home while the first-team make nomadic trips around the city to find suitable pitches to train on.

“The whole club is going through a transitional phase,” said head coach Scott Lindsey. “The chairman is working hard to get Woughton sorted for next year, investing a lot of money into it but it's a part of the process of where we are.”

On the club’s issues finding a consistent training base, Lindsey continued: “It's a big issue is we spend 95 per cent of our time (at the training ground).

“It's important we get our work done, and sometimes we have to taper down our training because of the amount of time we have to spend on a 3G pitch. Some players don't like it, others are fine with it. It's not great, not ideal.”