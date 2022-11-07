Devoy is getting used to life in England and at MK Dons

Adapting to life in Milton Keynes, England and a higher level of football takes time, but Dawson Devoy believes the best is yet to come.

The 20-year-old Irishman was a long-time target for MK Dons, and after opting to stay with Bohemians in January, made the switch to Stadium MK in the summer with a big weight of expectation on his shoulders.

From his YouTube highlights reel, Devoy was seen as something of Dons’ next game-changer, but he was eased into action rather than being launched in at the deep end.

His ability is beginning to come through though. Devoy’s best performances have come so far in cup competitions, impressing in the Carabao Cup against Watford back in September, while he scored his first MK Dons goal and set up another two in the 6-0 FA Cup win over Taunton on Saturday.

While his league form has been patchy, and included his first red card against Shrewsbury Town, Devoy feels he is the master of his own destiny at Stadium MK and will get better with time.

“It's very different from playing in Ireland,” he said. “But I've enjoyed it. I've enjoyed the challenge, I want to get better and improve.

“I think the main thing is that I'll get better. I'm being coached by good people, so I will improve - that's up to me. The coaches give me what I need, but it's up to me to do it on the pitch.”

Advertisement

Not just learning how to play at a higher level though, Devoy has been learning to live on his own, in a new country away from his family and friends back in Ireland.

But with a strong Irish contingent alongside him in the form of Warren O’Hora, Conor Grant and Darragh Burns, who also made the move over the Irish Sea in the summer, Devoy said he is getting to grips with living on his own.

Read More Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after their FA Cup win over Taunton Town