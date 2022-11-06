“He’s given me a headache,”: Manning on his key performers in FA Cup win
MK Dons 6-0 Taunton Town
With plenty of top performers to pick from, Liam Manning praised several of his key men following Saturday’s 6-0 win over Taunton Town in the FA Cup.
Here’s what he had to say about three of his goal-scorers as Dons cruised into the second round, and the man who made them tick in the midfield.
Dawson Devoy
“Daws has quality, he will be a great player. The challenge is to keep getting better, his pass for Darragh was fantastic too. He has to back himself now, and we have to allow him to land on it, and drive on.”
Josh McEachran
“We all know Josh's quality, it's just the consistency of being able to churn out 90 minutes, game after game. His composure is outstanding, the timing of his passing build-up, breaking lines to go through was terrific.”
Mo Eisa
“He shot from everywhere, he didn't want to pass it! I think he had a shot every time he got on the ball before scoring a terrific goal. It's great to have him back, he's a terrific character. He's a really big player for us. The goal meant a huge amount to him, and hopefully it gives him a boost going into Tuesday and back into the league.”
Conor Grant
“Conor has a lot of quality. We sat with him yesterday (Friday) about the impact he has to make, grabbing opportunities and taking responsibility. He's given me a good headache, I've come away with options rather than where we were at the start of the season. We've got players stepping up, and competition in the group. If we can get Conor competing with Louie (Barry), Darragh (Burns), Nathan (Holland), we'll only get better and improve.”