Eisa felt helpless watching Dons from the sidelines during six-month layoff

Sitting on the sidelines left striker Mo Eisa feeling helpless during his six-month spell in the MK Dons treatment room.

The 28-year-old suffered ankle ligament damage in the 3-2 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last April, and missed out on Dons’ unsuccessful play-off campaign as well as the torrid start to the current season, which saw them drop to the bottom of the League One table.

Watching his team-mates play 24 times from the sidelines though, Eisa said he saw plenty of occasions where he could have helped out, but has been made to patiently wait for his return.

“Watching from the side, I felt helpless,” he said. “I couldn't help through the play-offs and it was frustrating. I was in great form, the team was in great form as well, so for me I just felt helpless.

“But that's in the back of my mind now, and we're moving forward.

“I wouldn't say we've struggled, but some of the performances haven't been there, we've conceded from set-pieces. But we've managed that better in the last few weeks.

“Training has been really good, and hopefully the results will pick up and we'll get up the table.”

But his return has also coincided with Dons’ upturn in form - a coincidence he insists - as they have won two of their last three matches, drawing the other with him coming off the bench in all three.

The rehab process though has been a tough one for the striker, but one he is philosophical about.

“Injuries are a part of football, I don't blame anyone,” he said. “Players deal with it differently, but I think I handled mine well.

“As soon as it happened, there was nothing I could do about it so I had to look forward. We got the surgery done in the first week, and I had to look to the rehab.

“I've worked hard since the summer. We've got great physios who helped me throughout. There were a few of us in there, firstly Danny Harvie with his knee injury. Then he went back to training so I was left on my own for a bit, and I don't wish anyone to get injured, but Tennai (Watson) did his hammy and we rehabbed together.

