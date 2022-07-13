Devoy is ready to take his career to ‘next level’ after completing Dons switch

Dawson Devoy is ready to take his career to the next level after finally completing his move to MK Dons for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old Irishman was a target for the club back in the January transfer window but he opted to remain with former club Bohemians for the start of the 2022 season.

Dons pursuit of the U21 international though continued throughout and made him the ninth signing of the summer, and the third Irish player to join the squad in the window.

Devoy said while the deal was a long time coming, making the move from the League of Ireland to League One is a big step for him, but one he saw necessary for his career to progress.

“I’m delighted to be here,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming but I’m happy to get the deal done and I am looking forward to getting started.

“I enjoyed my time at Bohs but if I want to take my career to the next level, this is the right move for me. Everyone I spoke to about here said how it’s a really good, family club and I have seen that myself already.