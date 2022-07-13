Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Dawson Devoy?

Dawson Devoy is a player who is likely already a familiar name to MK Dons fans after the club's pursuit of him in January.

The 20-year-old became Dons' ninth signing of the summer on Wednesday in a move a long time in the making.

Considered one of Ireland's best up-and-comers, Devoy's career has gone from strength-to-strength in the last two seasons. A regular for Bohemians, the Irish U21 international has 11 goals and eight assists to his name in 67 appearances.

He joined the club in 2018 having cut his teeth in the game at St Kevin's Boys, and made his debut a year later when he came on as a substitute in the League of Ireland Cup win over Cork City.

Making 23 appearances in his first campaign, Devoy established himself as a regular in the Bohs side the following season with three goals and five assists in 39 outings.

In January, Dons held talks with Devoy about bringing him in as a potential replacement for Celtic-bound Matt O'Riley but the Irishman preferred to wait and begin the season with Bohs.

His form has continued into this season where he has been one of the stand-outs, scoring eight goals and providing two asssits.

