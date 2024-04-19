Devoy not sure of his Dons future as Swindon boss makes play to keep him

Dawson Devoy

Swindon Town manager Gavin Gunning believes Dawson Devoy will want to return to the County Ground next season, with the MK Dons midfielder admitting he is not sure where his future lies.

The 22-year-old has scored three goals in 14 appearances for the Robins since signing on loan in January. He swapped places with fellow Dons team-mate Dan Kemp, who netted 16 goals for Swindon in the first-half of the season on his temporary deal in Wiltshire.

Devoy, who has another year on his contract, has two goals in 58 appearances at Stadium MK since his move from Irish side Bohemians in the summer of 2022.

With a lack of first-team opportunities forthcoming in Milton Keynes under Mike Williamson, Devoy could be keen to further gain regular game time next term, and Gunning believes he would definitely be interested in a return to Swindon.

“One hundred per cent (I think he could be here next season),” Gunning told the Swindon Advertiser. “I think that he loves it here and he loves the work that we are doing.

“We have been trying to improve him and I think you can see the improvements in his game since he has come here.

“When he first arrived he played sideways, he would move, and he would try a diagonal. But now he is getting beyond the striker and he looks like a real threat.

“When Dawson first came in I thought he was one of our best players, if not the best player because he was playing higher.

“But with Saidou Khan getting injured, he had to play the deeper one and that hindered his effect going forward, which you could see at the weekend when he scored two goals.”

Speaking about his future though, Devoy admitted he does not know where he will be next season.

He said: “I am not sure, I have to go back to MK in June and see what happens there.

“Obviously they are fighting for promotion at the minute so it is a bit frantic, but I am not sure is my honest answer.