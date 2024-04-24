Devoy's MK Dons future will be discussed when the play-off campaign is concluded
Discussions with Dawson Devoy over his future at MK Dons will be held in the summer when the play-off campaign has been concluded.
The Irishman has been on loan at Swindon Town since early January, scoring three goals in 15 appearances at the County Ground.
Speaking in the Swindon Advertiser last week, Town boss Gavin Gunning said he would “100 per cent” have Devoy back, while Devoy admitted his plans beyond the end of the season were unclear, saying: “I am not sure, I have to go back to MK in June and see what happens there.”
Head coach Mike Williamson though said talks with several players’ futures will be put on hold until the summer, but said he was impressed by Devoy’s performances in Wiltshire.
“Daws is a great guy, and we saw in patches here how good he can be and the potential he's got.
“He's gone there and done really well which I'm made up for, but I don't know what the future holds. There are many conversations we need to have.”
He continued: “It's a cliché in football, but we'll get the football concluded, and then we will look at those sorts of things.
“We need to focus all our attention on the play-offs, but there are so many moving parts outside of that that we need to pay close attention to because a lot of the boys who have gone out on loan have performed really well, which is pleasing.”