Difficult times and calculated risks helped Lewie return faster

Many thought Dean Lewington was invincible. Playing more than 900 games without a significant injury, that all came crashing down in November.

The 38-year-old felt his hamstring go during the 3-1 defeat to Barnsley at Oakwell, and after delivering a fiercely critical post-match interview, was missing from the side in the next few weeks. What was thought to be a minor hamstring injury turned out to need surgery - the first of his career.

The sacking of Liam Manning meant his operation would be put off while he took caretaker charge of the side, but it couldn’t be delayed for much longer, with the threat of writing his season off hanging in the balance. So under the knife he went the same night Dons would lose to Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.

Already missing in action for a month, Lewington would be sidelined for another three before he could return to the pitch.

“It's the longest (injury) by a long way,” he said. “It was really difficult. The first three weeks, I was at home in a brace so it was really limiting. It was over Christmas, so I was there with the kids so if there was ever a time to have it, it was then! But since then, it has been just frustrating.

“It was slow progress, though the medical team was great and quite early on, I was ahead of schedule. Once I knew I was ahead, it was a battle with myself to get back as quickly as I could. It was my focus, and I got back significantly quicker than I should be.”

Significantly quicker turned out to be nearly a month ahead of schedule. Originally, he was pencilled in to return to training earlier this week, following the game against Accrington Stanley, but Lewington’s progress, along with the side’s struggles and lack of numbers in defence, prompted a shorter timeline and he has helped the side keep clean sheets in 1-0 wins back-to-back since his return.

He continued: “My leg has felt good from the start, it has just been down to fitness. I was only meant to be back in training on Tuesday this week, so I was well-ahead of schedule.

“It was a calculated risk, because I felt good, because Zak was suspended, it was needs-must too. But it has held up well, I've got two games and two weeks of training in me now so I'm nearly up to speed.

