Dons are facing a winter of discontent

There is a distinct sense of exasperation lurking worryingly around Stadium MK and Tuesday night’s defeat to Bristol Rovers only added to the misery.

Boos and jeers were as loud as they have been at the full-time whistle after the 1-0 loss, with fans telling the players in no uncertain terms they were not fit to wear the shirts.

It came after a performance as dismal as they have been all season long. But it tells only a small part of the story.

The abject performance, the lack of shots, the disconnect between the players, the third league defeat in a row, the fifth penalty conceded at home in nine games, no-one willing to step-up and take control of the game – on the pitch, it is as bad as it has been for a long time.

Fan discontent does not end there though, and off-the-field issues continue to rage on to only further add to the misery: issues with Lewington’s – the supporters’ bar – rage on with more redesign woes; concessions prices; season ticket prices; car parking; prioritising of other events instead of the football at Stadium MK; the new kits: all extra causes of the growing contempt.

And with so many underlying issues, picking a solution to bring about the quickest result becomes harder too.

On the field, fingers could be pointed at head coach Liam Manning – after all, the first port of call when things need changing in football fall at the door of the man in charge. Manning directs play, he sets out the tactics, picks the team to take to the pitch. Performances have been poor, goals have been precious and rare.

But Dons’ unique backroom setup means Manning has less of a say in the squad recruitment, and thus the players he gets to send out there. That responsibility falls at the door of Sporting Director Liam Sweeting, who brought in 14 players in the summer during a huge transition – a transition which hasn’t worked. Yet.

After that, the buck stops with chairman Pete Winkelman, and his directors who ultimately make the off-the-field decisions which have also irked so many fans this term. Those decisions though come down to money and what is best for business.