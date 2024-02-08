Dons are 'in a good position' heading into a busy February period

Ian Watson and Mike Williamson

Mike Williamson believes there will be more 'bumps in the road' for not just MK Dons but for all of the promotion hunting sides in League Two.

Despite losing Barrow on Saturday, the defeat to little to impact their league position - still sitting in sixth spot, now five rather than four from the automatic promotion spots, and four, rather than six, from dropping out of the top seven - as others around similarly faltered and dropped points.

The Dons head coach feels with the tight nature of the division, and anyone capable of snatching points off others on their given day, the importance of consistency and bouncing back from disappointing results will be the biggest teller in how his side will emerge when the season rounds out in May.

"It's important when you're not at the races to try and draw and grind out a result," he said, citing Saturday's defeat to the Bluebirds. "When you look at the league though, over the course of the season, the number of times we've got late winners counteracts the number of times we concede or lost a point.

"We always want to be on the front foot and aggressive, but we won't go a huge period without bumps in the road.