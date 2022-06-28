Dons are planning for a squad without Kasumu, Manning admits

MK Dons are ready to move on from David Kasumu as the contract offered to the midfielder remains unsigned.

The 22-year-old, who has made 93 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2016, is out of contract at the end of the month but is yet to sign a new deal to keep him at Stadium MK.

Last week, head coach Liam Manning admitted the clock was ticking for the academy graduate to agree to the offer before the club looks in other directions and it appears as though this week’s training camp in Ireland may be the final straw.

“Nothing has changed - we've made him an offer but we're getting to the stage now where we're planning without him,” said Manning. “As it stands, I'm working as if he's not here.

“It's part of football. My priority will always be the team, and what the team needs. We have to have people who are all-in. We can't carry people who are 80 per cent in.

“Through good times or bad, people who are unsure can be harmful. We're creating a group of players who are fully committed to the club.”