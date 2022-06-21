Deal remains on the table for Kasumu but Dons’ clock is ticking down

David Kasumu could yet be an MK Dons player next season, with a contract still on offer to him to remain at the club, but Liam Manning admitted time is running out before they start looking elsewhere

A deal to remain at MK Dons is still ready for David Kasumu but as yet remains unsigned and time is running out for the midfielder to mark it.

The 22-year-old has made 93 appearances for the club since coming through the academy and is a fan-favourite at Stadium MK.

Injuries have limited him in the last two seasons and with his contract up at the end of the month, there is a chance he walks away from the club.

However, an offer to stay next season, which was laid down to him several months ago, remains there for Kasumu to sign but head coach Liam Manning has said someone will ultimately need to make a call on whether they hold out for the midfielder, or whether they turn their attention to finding a replacement for him.

Communication remains open between the two parties, though Kasumu has not been present at pre-season training.

“The offer is with him, he's sitting on it and thinking about it but we're getting to the point where we have the safeguard the team,” Manning said on Tuesday.

“He has to make a decision or we have to make a decision because we are building a team and a squad ready to compete next season. We haveto be ready for 51 games before we've even started so we need depth.

“That will pan out in the next week or so, but I can't give a definitive time on it. The dialogue is there, the communication is open and we'll see in a week or two.”