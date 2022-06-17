Tucker ‘has huge potential’ at MK Dons

Jack Tucker with Sporting Director Liam Sweeting
The capture of Jack Tucker from Gillingham has been a long time coming for MK Dons.
The 22-year-old will complete a move from Priestfield when his contract expires at the end of June, but could have been at Stadium MK earlier, with Sporting Director Liam Sweeting confirming the club have been interested in his services for a while.
He becomes the second new face to arrive at Dons this summer alongside Matt Dennis, with Ethan Robson and Josh McEachran already familiar to the fanbase.
On Tucker's signing, Sweeting said: “Jack is an excellent signing for the football club and someone we have been keen to bring here for a long time.
“He is, first and foremost, an excellent professional and has the type of characteristics we look for to represent MK Dons.
“On the pitch he is another player we feel has huge potential to develop further within our culture, under Liam’s guidance and within our style of play. I look forward to helping him settle in Milton Keynes and seeing him at Stadium MK soon.”
Head Coach Liam Manning added: “Jack is somebody who we have been after for some time and we are delighted to have been able to bring him to the football club.
“He has the attributes, physically and technically, that what we want from a player in his position and we saw that first-hand when he played in a midfield role against us in January. His personality is also a perfect fit for the culture we continue to establish here at the club."