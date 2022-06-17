Dons finally get their man as Tucker signs from Gillingham

MK Dons’ latest signing Jack Tucker. He arrives from Gillingham where he came through the academy as a seven-year-old.

MK Dons have signed Gillingham defender Jack Tucker on a long-term contract.

The 22-year-old's contract at Priestfield is set to expire at the end of June, and Dons will pay a compensation fee to Gillingham for his services. The clubs are currently in negotiations to establish that fee.

Tucker has been a regular at centre-back for Gillingham over the last three seasons, racking up 50 appearances last term as they suffered relegation to League Two.

Dons were eager to sign the defender in January but landed their man as their fourth signing of the summer after Matt Dennis and Ethan Robson signed and Josh McEachran re-signed.

On his move, Tucker said: "I’m delighted. I definitely feel like MK Dons is the right place for me to develop my career further.

“I met with the head coach and Liam Sweeting and they sold the club to me, which is impressive in itself. They showed real enthusiasm to bring me here and that, along with the ideas they had for me, made me really want to come here.

“I followed how MK Dons did at the end of last season and the club had an impressive season. Obviously it was a shame that we didn’t get across the line but hopefully I can help us get across the line.