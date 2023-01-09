Dons are still chasing their top January transfer targets

Patience could be the name of the game for MK Dons supporters this month as the club looks to make moves in the transfer market.

While others in League One though have been quick out the blocks in making additions in the opening nine days of the window, Dons are yet to make any movements, only seeing Dan Oyegoke’s loan from Brentford cut short.

But though there have been no incomings as yet, head coach Mark Jackson said Sporting Director Liam Sweeting is still chasing down Dons’ top targets and until they are no longer a possibility, signing simply anyone would not be an option.

He said: “We've got targets, some are a high priority, and we've got others below that as well and we're pushing for the high priority ones. If any players do come in, they have to enhance us and make us better. I've got a squad who are fighting every day to get into my eyeline to put their case forward to start.

“(Liam Sweeting’s recruitment team) have been really open - I’ve put players to them, they’ve put players to me. Aaron (Dagger) has come in and is very knowledgable of young players at that level too. They’re open to my ideas too, which is refreshing. It’s a shared process.”

“But we're working hard on the list. We could go out and sign players further down our list just to get players in, but I have to stress we don't do that. We're working really hard to get the right people, and that takes time sometimes.

“To get deals over the line, to speak to people and sell what we want to do, it's not a quick process. We have to be patient.

