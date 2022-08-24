Dons await Carabao Cup fate in tonight’s draw

MK Dons fans will be on the look-out for ball number 19 tonight in the Carabao Cup third round.

Liam Manning’s side booked their spot in the draw after their brilliant 2-0 win over Championship side Watford at Vicarage Road, thanks to goals from Matt Dennis and Darragh Burns.

The seven Premier League Clubs competing in Europe enter the competition in the third round including last season’s winners Liverpool who also hold the record for the most League Cup titles with nine victories.

Manchester City who have an illustrious history with the Carabao Cup also enter at this stage alongside Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Dons last reached the third round in 2019, when they were drawn against Liverpool.

