Dons beaten in lacklustre fashion in Papa John’s Trophy opener

MK Dons failed to build on an impressive first half display to lose their opening Papa John’s Trophy fixture to Cheltenham Town 2-1 at Stadium MK.

Despite trailing to an early Alfie May penalty, when Daniel Oyegoke fouled Christian Norton on eight minutes, Dons looked by far the better side and deservedly drew level 10 minutes before the break through Zak Jules’ header.

But gone was that advantage in the second half as Dons looked distinctly pedestrian, condeding a sloppy goal nine ninutes after the restart when former striker Charlie Brown swept home from close range to restore Cheltenham’s lead. And from there the result never looked in doubt.

After their terrific 4-0 win over Morecambe on Saturday, Liam Manning made wholesale changes to his side to face Cheltenham for the Papa John's Trophy, making ten changes to his side, including handing a debut to Monday's signing Joshua Kayode, who started up front after joining on loan from Rotherham. The only player to keep his place was defender Jack Tucker.

Carrying on from their excellent displays at Watford a week earlier, and then the triumph at Morecambe, Dons' first-half performance was a bright one, but they were stunned early on when Daniel Oyegoke was deemed to have fouled Christian Norton after just eight minutes to give away a spot kick, which Alfie May duly dispatched past Franco Ravizzoli.

But not knocked off their stride, the largely second-string Dons side were dominant against their League One rivals. Brooklyn Ilunga was proving a tough customer to keep tabs on from a Cheltenham perspective and fouls on him drew bookings and eventually, the equaliser ten minutes from the break. Matt Smith's free-kick from the left edge of the box was lofted to Zak Jules who had the easy task of nodding it past keeper Shaun MacDonald.

It was nothing short of what they deserved either, with the hosts in total control against the Robins who barely threatened after taking the lead.

But by the time the second half kicked off, all Dons' cut-and-thrust, momentum and general threat went up in smoke. The introductions of Callum Tripp and Nathan Holland for Gyamfi and Kayode seemed to stunt the hosts, and just like in the first half, they conceded early in the half. A free-kick was lofted into the boxfor Dylan Barkers to nod back across goal for former Dons striker Charlie Brown to sweep home from close range on 54 minutes.

Unlike in the first half though, Dons showed little signs of responding to the goal. The pace had slowed, the threat of Ilunga down the left was barely exploited, and other than Louie Barry, the side looked dulled and pedestrian.

The visitors should have wrapped it up with four minutes to go when a rare mistake from Jules, slipping at the key moment, afforded substitute George Lloyd a sight of goal but his effort came back off the post.

Barry attempted to drag the game with him but could not do it alone, and other than a shot deep into stoppage time well-saved by MacDonald, Dons were deservedly on the wrong end of the result.

Referee: Lee Swabey

MK Dons: Ravizzoli, Tucker, Oyegoke, Jules, Ilunga, Smith, Gyamfi (Holland 46), Kemp (Dennis 70), Robson, Barry, Kayode (Tripp 46)

Subs to used: Stacey, Burns, Lawrence, Devoy

Cheltenham Town: MacDonald, Bradbury, Raglan, May (Perry 46), Brown (Sambu 81), Chapman, Ferry (Taylor 79), Adshead (Willians 46), Horton, Barkers, Norton (Lloyd 70)

