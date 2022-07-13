Dons call for patience to allow Devoy to settle into English game

There needs to be an air of patience to allow Dawson Devoy to settle into the groove of League One football after the Irishman joined MK Dons on Wednesday, Liam Sweeting has warned.

Dons were eager to sign Devoy in the last transfer window but the Irish U21 international opted to remain with Bohemians for the start of the 2022 campaign.

The 20-year-old has racked up more than 60 games for Bohs in his short career so far, but Sweeting says he will need time to get to grips with the English third tier.

He said: "We should have a degree of patience as Dawson settles and adjusts to life in English Football, but I am sure we can look forward to him making a positive impact for us at Stadium MK.

“Dawson is a target that we have tracked for some time so I am delighted we have been able to get him over the line this time round.

“At 20 years of age he has played a lot of football in the League of Ireland, in Europe and for Republic of Ireland Under-21s and proved what impact he can make in terms of providing real control and quality.

“The squad is certainly taking shape now and Dawson joins a very competitive midfield unit."

Head Coach Liam Manning added: “Dawson is someone we have tracked for a while and we have seen him show moments of real high quality already in his career and now it’s about turning that potential into consistent performances.

“There will be a period of transition as he moves away from Ireland and settles here in England but he will have the support of the staff and his teammates throughout that process.