Dons cannot afford performances to drop during the run-in

Stringing together a run of wins will be key for MK Dons during the final nine games of the season, said Ian Watson.

The side take on Grimsby Town on Tuesday night seeking their third win in a row for the first time in 2024, and a win which would further help them in their hunt for automatic promotion.

Assistant head coach Watson said while positive results are the ultimate goal, they will predominantly be led by good performances and that must be what Dons focus on in the remaining nine games.

"You need consistency with performance and results," he said. "You can't always control the results, you have to control performances but with them, come the results.

"You're not going to win every game, so we have to focus on really getting better and implementing our style on teams, to work things out and problem solve on the pitch. Hopefully if we do that, the results follow.

"Of course, the results at this time of year are what really matter because we've got points to make up."

Taking on Grimsby at Blundell Park tonight (Tuesday), Watson said despite the Mariners' 21st place position in League Two, Dons will not be able to allow their performance to drop if they are to leave Lincolnshire with the points.

He said: "We've picked up a bit of momentum with the last couple of results but every game is so hard in this league, and especially at this time of year when everyone is playing for something.

"We are under no illusions as to how hard Tuesday is going to be. We're in a good place with results, but there are still things we have to work on performance-wise.