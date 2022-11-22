Dons cruise into the Trophy last 16 with win over Newport County

MK Dons cruised into the last 16 of the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night with a comfortable 3-1 win over Newport County.

While they did not light up Stadium MK against League Twoopposition, Darragh Burns’ overhead kick got them going on 26 minutes, before Matt Dennis’ strike on the hour-mark put them in total control.

Will Grigg came off the bench after Dennis took a knock to fire in his seventh goal of the season with 12minutes to go, before an unfortunate Jack Tucker own goal with five minutes to go denied Dons a clean-sheet.

It means Dons go safely into the hat for the last 16 - the draw being made at 4.30pm on Thursday.

After the disappointment of Saturday's defeat to Barnsley at Oakwell, Liam Manning made wholesale changes to his side as expected for the visit of League Two Newport.

In total he made eight alterations, with just Jamie Cumming, Warren O'Hora and Louie Barry keeping their spots in the side as he tinkered with the formation too, opting for a 4-2-3-1 line-up - Matt Dennis leading the way up front.

With the temperatures dropping, the football on display offered little warmth to the precious few inside Stadium MK. Neither side looked potent or capable of causing too many problems for the other in a first-half void for the most part of drama and excitement.

Advertisement

Dons' midfield duo of Ethan Robson and Dawson Devoy were over-run by an eager Newport midfield who looked stronger and hungier, and it meant Dons had little structure in the centre of the park.

While Conor Grant had a decent early chance, forcing Nick Townsend into a save, Jamie Cumming helped offer up Newport's best effort, playing Devoy into trouble and having to make a strong save to deny Omar Bogle as a result.

The hosts just about shaded things though and went in ahead at the break, courtesy of a rare moment of quality. After Devoy's corner was met by Jack Tucker, Darragh Burns' brilliant overhead kick sailed past Townsend to put the hosts in front on 26 minutes.

There wasn't a lot of change in the second-half, but Dons just steered the game in their favour and while they did not light up the world, did enough to keep the Exiles at arm's length.

Advertisement

Matt Dennis, who hardly had a sniff in the opening 45 minutes, reacted the quickest when Dan Oyegoke's well-hit shot was deflected into his path, lashing home at the near post to double Dons' advantage on the hour. His involvement would end three minutes later when he collided with keeper Townsend, forcing him off for Will Grigg, while Josh McEachran replaced Devoy.

And the pair would be key in Dons' third with 11 minutes to go. McEachran deft skill lost two Newport midfielders, allowing space for Ethan Robson to split the defence, and Grigg to loft the ball past Townsend to make it 3-0.

While they looked like cruising into the finish, an unfortunate own goal gave Newport one on the scoreboard with five minutes to go, a double deflection hitting the otherwise excellent Jack Tucker into the back of the net.

Referee: Carl Brook

Advertisement

MK Dons: Cumming, O'Hora (Jules 81), Tucker, Harvie, Oyegoke, Robson, Devoy (McEachran 63), Barry (Holland 52), Grant, Burns (Kemp 81), Dennis (Grigg 63)

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Lawrence

Newport County: Townsend Drysdale, Bowen, Dolan, Bogle (Zimba 68), Aaron Lewis, Bennett (Nevers 79), Collins (Evans 68), Moriah-Welsh, Adam Lewis (Willmott 57), Demetriou (Bright 79)