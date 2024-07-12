Dons defeated in pre-season opener against Barnet

Jpi

Pre-season: Barnet 2-1 MK Dons

MK Dons were beaten in their first pre-season game against Barnet at Dunstable AFC’s Creasey Park on Friday night.

After Matt Dennis’ opener on the hour-mark, Finley Wilkinson blasted the Bees level before Billy Clifford scored an equally well-struck effort to give Dean Brennan’s side the win.

The first-half featured five academy products mixed in with with senior first-team players, and they were the highlight of the opening 45 minutes.

Albert Wood in particular made a good impression on the right-hand side, twice getting in behind the Barnet defence, but only an Alex Gilbey effort spun over the bar came of his efforts. Rian Silver and Damerai Singh-Hurditt were also bright in the centre of the park, unfazed by the imposing figures in the Barnet midfield.

In what was a pretty typical pre-season encounter, there was little to tell between the sides as both tried to play through the lines but neither really took control in the first-half. The Bees had a handful of efforts on goal, with a powerful header tipped over the bar by Nathan Harness as close as they would come.

Alex Gilbey incurred the wrath of the referee when he took issue with an unawarded Barnet handball and went into the book, while Ellis Harrison too felt he was denied a penalty when he was hauled to the deck by some heavy-handed Barnet defending, but kept his tongue in check to avoid further punishment.

Wholesale changes were made at the interval as new signings Laurence Maguire, Sam Sherring and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans were given their first run-outs for the club, while Craig MacGillivray and Conor Grant made their first appearances for the club since January after going out on loan.

For MacGillivray though, his return would be short-lived after taking a hit from a Barnet attacker as they both pounced on a loose ball, and he was forced off just eight minutes into the second-half. Harness was recalled to the pitch to see out the remainder of the game.

Dons would take the lead on the hour-mark through Matt Dennis when, chasing a ball over the top, Barnet's keeper beat him to it well-out of his grounds but fired the ball into the striker, leaving Dennis with a routine finish from the edge of the box into the empty net.

The lead though would last just five minutes when Finley Wilkinson hit a crisp strike into the top corner, leaving Harness with no chance.

The young Dons contingent would again stake their claim in the second-half, with excellent showing from Michael Brammond and Keon Lewis-Burgess, though it would be a rare mistake from the latter with 14 minutes to go which allowed Billy Clifford to fire in Barnet's second from range to give them the lead.

Dennis would come close to restoring parity when his strike wormed it's way under the legs of some Barnet defenders to force a save, while Conor Grant, who impressed on his return to the side, also saw an effort bobble wide.

MK Dons: Harness, Charlie Stirland, Tucker, Lewington, Rian Silver, Tapp, Gilbey, Damerai Singh-Hurditt, Albert Wood, Tomlinson, Harrison

Second-half: MacGillviray (Harness 53), Sherring, Charlie Waller, Maguire, Keon Lewis-Burgess, Grant, Chase Medwynter, Michael Brammeld, Lemonheigh-Evans, Ilunga, Dennis