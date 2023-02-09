Dons ‘didn’t get to see the real JJ’ as Kayode’s season ends with injury

Fans did not get to see the real Josh Kayode during his ill-fated loan spell at MK Dons, according to Mark Jackson.

The 22-year-old made just 10 appearances for Dons afer arriving from Rotherham in August, but a persistent knee injury hampered his performances, and has ruled him out of the side since October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read More Manning unhappy with Kayode’s fitness on return from international duty

Though he hasn’t kicked a ball for Mark Jackson, the head coach was enthused by the striker’s return to training, saying having him back would be like a new signing. But news of Kayode’s latest blow - a quad injury which will require surgery and rule him out for the remainder of the season - calls time on his chances of making an impression.

Keen to impress on his return to training with his team-mates again though, Jackson said Kayode was inconsolable on news of his latest injury, all but ending his frustrating time at Stadium MK.

“The boy was devastated when it happened,” said the head coach. “Sometimes, when you see a player afterwards you can't console them, all you can do is put your arm around them and tell them you're there for them. I've been in that position as a player, coming back from an injury and immediately picked up another one, so I know how he feels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Even in the games he played, he was feeling his knee. He wasn’t feeling himself, so there’s an air of frustration from him, and the fans too who didn’t get to see the real JJ. He’s a fantastic player, I’ve spoken to enough people about him to know he’ll be a real threat. It’s just a shame we’ve lost him.”

Though on loan with Dons from the Millers until the end of the season, Jackson said he was not sure of Kayode’s rehab plans of yet, but said the club would facilitate him should he wish to remain, adding: “I don't know what the plan is yet, whether he'll go back to Rotherham to complete his rehab there. But while he's here, he'll get all the support from the staff.

Read More Double injury blow for Dons as Kayode and Stewart are ruled out