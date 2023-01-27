Forgotten man Kayode could ‘feel like a new signing’ for Dons when fit again

Having seen precious little of Josh Kayode this season, the 22-year-old has become something of a forgotten man at Stadium MK.

Making just 10 appearances for MK Dons since signing on loan from Rotherham, the Irishman has not been seen since late October, out with an injury which has hampered him since he made the switch.

Dons head coach Mark Jackson confirmed on Friday that the striker will be staying at the club until the end of the season, and hopes to see him make a tentative return to training next week, believing a fit Kayode will be like having another new signing.

And having only seen the striker in video clips, Jackson said he is eager to see Kayode in action based off the recommendation of his assistant Robbie Stockdale.

“He's a very, very focussed and driven player,” said Jackson. “I've had a good chat with him, and it's difficult for players who are out injured when a new manager comes in, there's an apprehension but we had a good conversation and I hope I put his mind at ease.

“I know he was really struggling with that injury when he was playing earlier this season, and it was really hard for him. But he’ll feel like a new signing, and I hope he can get back soon.

“He'll be staying with us until the end of the season, so it's a case of working through his rehab. Hopefully at the end of next week, we'll see him joining in in elements of training.

